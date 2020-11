CTP delivers in record time a new logistics center for Profi Romania

CTP delivers in record time a new logistics center for Profi Romania. In only nine months from the beginning of the construction, CTP delivers a new warehouse to Profi Romania. Started in December 2019 and finished in September 2020, the new warehouse within the ctPark Bucharest West park became operational only one month after the completion of construction. The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]