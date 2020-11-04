VoxiKids, a startup that digitizes speech therapy, aims to attract 290,000 euros on SeedBlink

VoxiKids, a startup that digitizes speech therapy, aims to attract 290,000 euros on SeedBlink. The amount targeted through equity crowdfunding is 175,000 euros A platform with a major social impact: it digitizes the process of speech therapy 34 million children in need of speech therapy; 500,000 in Romania Over 200 exercises created by speech therapists and tested by children Partnership (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]