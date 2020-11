The pandemic is increasing the interest of companies in cyber risk insurance

The pandemic is increasing the interest of companies in cyber risk insurance. 200,000 euro, the value of IT&C insurance premiums concluded by Leader Team Broker in the first year since the official launch of the policy in Romania A number of 40 Romanian companies operating in industries such as IT&C, retail, production or transport have insured themselves in the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]