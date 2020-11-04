President Iohannis: Experts do not think the December general election should be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic



President Iohannis: Experts do not think the December general election should be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Experts do not think the December general election should be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Klaus Iohannis said at a news conference on Tuesday. He mentioned to the point the ongoing US presidential election. “At the moment we are not considering the postponement of the (...)