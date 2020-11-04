Prime Minister Orban, President Rivlin discuss excellent state of Romania-Israel cooperation

Prime Minister Orban, President Rivlin discuss excellent state of Romania-Israel cooperation. During an official visit to Israel on Tuesday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban met with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and discussed about the excellent state of bilateral cooperation in the context of the privileged relationship between the two states, according to a Government press release. (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]