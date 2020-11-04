Timisoara to host George Enescu Music Festival 2023

Timisoara to host George Enescu Music Festival 2023. Culture Minister Bogdan Gheorghiu announced on Wednesday that the next edition of the George Enescu International Competitive Music Festival will take place in 2023, in Timisoara. "I don't see any reason why it shouldn't be like that. When you have the European Capital of Culture in your country, isn't it natural to move the European centre of that year there?," Gheorghiu told AGERPRES. Timis County Council Chairman Alin Nica says in a Facebook post that Gheorghiu proposed that the next edition of the Enescu Festival take place in Timisoara, a European Capital of Culture in 2023. "Extraordinarily good news! On a visit to Timis County, the Minister of Culture, Bogdan Gheorghiu, assured me today that in 2023 - the year of the European Capital of Culture, the prestigious George Enescu music festival will take place in Timisoara. That is additional proof that our county seat is a recognised cultural space. We have about two years to prepare with investment, vision and government support, a genuine fete of the Timisoara cultural spirit," wrote Nica. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]