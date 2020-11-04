KPMG Romania Appoints Four New Directors In Audit, Tax & Legal And Advisory
Audit and consultancy company KPMG Romania has appointed four new directors in Audit, Tax & Legal, and Advisory. Starting November 1, 2020, Adina Banici and Alexandru Chirigiu have become Associate Directors in Tax & Legal, while Lorena Voicu has been appointed Director in Audit and Gheorghe (...)
