KPMG Romania Appoints Four New Directors In Audit, Tax & Legal And Advisory

Audit and consultancy company KPMG Romania has appointed four new directors in Audit, Tax & Legal, and Advisory. Starting November 1, 2020, Adina Banici and Alexandru Chirigiu have become Associate Directors in Tax & Legal, while Lorena Voicu has been appointed Director in Audit and Gheorghe (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]