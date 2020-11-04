Fondul Proprietatea Gets Financial Watchdog’s Approval For Program To Repurchase Shares At RON1.39/Unit

Romania's Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) has approved the public offering document for the repurchase of shares and/or global depositary receipts (GDRs), with investment fund Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) seeking to buy 165 million own shares at RON1.39 per