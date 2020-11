Romgaz Says Energy Ministry Transferred RON115M For Iernut Power Plant Investment

Romgaz Says Energy Ministry Transferred RON115M For Iernut Power Plant Investment. Romania's state-owned natural gas producer Romgaz Medias (SNG.RO) on Wednesday said the Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment transferred RON115 million for investments in the company’s electric power plant in Iernut. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]