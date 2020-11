Intesa Sanpaolo Romania Posts EUR4M Net Profit In Jan-Sept 2020 Vs EUR17M In Year-Earlier Period

Intesa Sanpaolo Romania, the local subsidiary of Italian Intesa Sanpaolo Group, reported a net profit of EUR4 million in January-September 2020, fourfold lower than ERU17 million in the same period in 2019, per data released by the parent bank in