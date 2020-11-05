 
November 5, 2020

RO economist: pensions and public wages could exceed budget revenues in 2021
Nov 5, 2020

RO economist: pensions and public wages could exceed budget revenues in 2021.

The public payroll and pensions will amount to 27.5% of GDP next year in Romania, 0.8% of GDP more than the total tax revenues to the national budget (26.7% of GDP). The projection, compiled by Raiffeisen Romania chief economist Ionut Dumitru (former head of the Fiscal Council), is based on (...)

