RO economist: pensions and public wages could exceed budget revenues in 2021

RO economist: pensions and public wages could exceed budget revenues in 2021. The public payroll and pensions will amount to 27.5% of GDP next year in Romania, 0.8% of GDP more than the total tax revenues to the national budget (26.7% of GDP). The projection, compiled by Raiffeisen Romania chief economist Ionut Dumitru (former head of the Fiscal Council), is based on (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]