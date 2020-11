RO Govt. to prolong kurzarbeit program to mid-2021

RO Govt. to prolong kurzarbeit program to mid-2021. Romania's Government has drafted a decision for prolonging the kurzarbeit program - currently in place for the sectors subject to restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic until June 2021, Economica.net reported. The program, which also covers freelancers and incorporated professionals (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]