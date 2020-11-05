 
Cities of Zalau, Gherla and several localities in Cluj, Timisoara and Salaj, in quarantine as of Thursday
Cities of Zalau, Gherla and several localities in Cluj, Timisoara and Salaj, in quarantine as of Thursday.

The municipalities of Gherla and Zalau, as well as several localities from Cluj, Timis and Salaj counties will be quarantined starting Thursday, for a period of 14 days, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Wednesday evening. "At the proposal of the County Committees for Emergency Situations from Cluj, Timis and Salaj, the action commander, the Secretary of State with the Ministry of Interior Raed Arafat, signed the zonal quarantining orders for the following localities: Gherla, from Cluj county; Becicherecu Mic, Dudestii Noi, Fibis, Ghiroda, Giroc, Mosnita Noua, Pesac, from Timis County, Zalau, Cehu Silvaniei, Jibou, from Salaj County. The zonal quarantine will be established from tomorrow, November 5, and is valid for a period of 14 days," informs GCS.AGERPRES(RO - author: Antonia Nita, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

