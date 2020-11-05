Three podium finishes for Romanians at Poland Open wrestling tournament

Romanian athletes grabbed three wrestling medals on Wednesday in Warsaw on the first day of the Poland Open wrestling tournament, the first international event in which they are taking part after a long break caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Razvan Kovacs won in the 57-kg category, followed by Petru Craciun (the Republic of Moldova) and Ali Karaboga (Turkey), according to the contest website. In the 74-kg category, Maxim Vasiloglo ranked second, after being defeated in the final by the Turk Fazil Eryilmaz. The third place went to the French Charles Afa and the Polish Andrzej Sokalski. Ivan Guidea ranked third within the 61-kg category, as did the Greek Georgios Pilidis, the first two positions being occupied by the Turks Ahmet Duman and Recep Topal. Two other Romanian wrestlers took part in the competition, finishing outside the podium, Nikolay Okhlopkov finished 7th in the 65-kg category, and Stefan Coman was the eighth, the last, in the 70-kg category. Romania hold the first place in the wrestling nation ranking after the first day of competition.