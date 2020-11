TeraPlast Requests EUR5.8M State Aid for Biodegradable Packaging Unit

TeraPlast Requests EUR5.8M State Aid for Biodegradable Packaging Unit. Construction material producer TeraPlast Group (TRP.RO) has requested state aid of around EUR5.8 million for a project totaling nearly EUR12 million within a state aid scheme aiming to stimulate investments with high economic (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]