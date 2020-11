PVC Trim Maker Electric Plus Now Has 43 Barrier Franchised Stores

PVC Trim Maker Electric Plus Now Has 43 Barrier Franchised Stores. Bacau-based PVC trim, window rolling shades and garage door manufacturer Electric Plus now has 43 franchised Barrier stores in Romania, after having closed two in the past month. It is also due to close the franchised store in Sibiu, as well, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]