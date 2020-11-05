webPR: Deloitte Romania launches Digital DNA, a solution for assessing companies’ level of digital maturity

Deloitte Romania launches Digital DNA, a solution for assessing companies' level of digital maturity based on 23 characteristics that define their structure, operations and behavior. Digital DNA addresses mainly SMEs and can be a starting point in setting the digital transformation strategy. The solution is based on a methodology created by Deloitte's global network of experts based on extensive research conducted by analysing hundreds of studies and articles in the field. [Read the article in HotNews]