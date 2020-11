Romania’s president appoints new environment minister

Romania’s president appoints new environment minister. President Klaus Iohannis signed the decree to appoint Mircea Fechet as environment minister. He will be sworn later today, November 5, the president’s office announced. Fechet is replacing Costel Alexe, who resigned from the post after being elected president of the Iaşi County Council. Until (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]