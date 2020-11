Western Romania: Cluj-Napoca introduces rules for e-scooters

Western Romania: Cluj-Napoca introduces rules for e-scooters. The local council of Cluj-Napoca approved a set of rules concerning the use of e-scooters in the city, the first in the country. The rules cover the terms of use for e-scooters, for both fleet operators and users, so that traffic in the city takes place safely, the Cluj-Napoca City Hall (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]