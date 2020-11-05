Drugs worth one million euros, seized in Bucharest

Drugs worth one million euros, seized in Bucharest. Police officers with the Bucharest Anti-Drug Directorate and the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) prosecutors have seized drugs worth about one million euros and 96.2 kg of cannabis, ready for distribution in the Capital, as well as 80 kg of green mass and 100 cannabis plants, but also cocaine and ecstasy, informs a DIICOT press release. According to the source, between October 1 and 31, 2020, the DIICOT - Central Structure prosecutors, together with judicial police officers from the Bucharest Organized Crime Brigade, Anti-Drug Directorate carried out a series of activities in order to prevent and combat drug trafficking in Bucharest. The criminal activity of 51 people was documented in 28 criminal cases, for whom 36 preventive measures were ordered: 31 defendants were arrested on remand, one is under house arrest and four are under judicial control . Also, 26 actions in flagrante delicto were conducted, resulting in the seizing of 96.2 kilograms of cannabis (inflorescence), 80 kilograms of green vegetable mass, 100 fully-grown cannabis plants, 422 grams of cocaine, 500 ecstasy tablets, as well as other amounts and types of drugs. At the same time, as a result of the actions carried out, the amounts of 65,600 lei, 37,480 euros, 320 dollars, 2 pistols, 6 cars, 2 special installations intended for growing cannabis plants and other criminal assets were preserved by applying precautionary measures.AGERPRES(RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]