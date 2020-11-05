 
Romaniapress.com

November 5, 2020

Drugs worth one million euros, seized in Bucharest
Nov 5, 2020

Drugs worth one million euros, seized in Bucharest.

Police officers with the Bucharest Anti-Drug Directorate and the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) prosecutors have seized drugs worth about one million euros and 96.2 kg of cannabis, ready for distribution in the Capital, as well as 80 kg of green mass and 100 cannabis plants, but also cocaine and ecstasy, informs a DIICOT press release. According to the source, between October 1 and 31, 2020, the DIICOT - Central Structure prosecutors, together with judicial police officers from the Bucharest Organized Crime Brigade, Anti-Drug Directorate carried out a series of activities in order to prevent and combat drug trafficking in Bucharest. The criminal activity of 51 people was documented in 28 criminal cases, for whom 36 preventive measures were ordered: 31 defendants were arrested on remand, one is under house arrest and four are under judicial control . Also, 26 actions in flagrante delicto were conducted, resulting in the seizing of 96.2 kilograms of cannabis (inflorescence), 80 kilograms of green vegetable mass, 100 fully-grown cannabis plants, 422 grams of cocaine, 500 ecstasy tablets, as well as other amounts and types of drugs. At the same time, as a result of the actions carried out, the amounts of 65,600 lei, 37,480 euros, 320 dollars, 2 pistols, 6 cars, 2 special installations intended for growing cannabis plants and other criminal assets were preserved by applying precautionary measures.AGERPRES(RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ForMin Aurescu, British counterpart Raab highlight in phone conversation increased mutual interest to strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership Romania’s Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu had a telephone conversation on Thursday with his British counterpart Dominic Raab that provided an opportunity to exchange views on the bilateral agenda, including the 140th anniversary in 2020 of bilateral ties, as well co-operation within (...)

PM Orban: New decisions to combat COVID-19 to be applied as of Monday Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has said that additional measures to control the COVID-19 pandemic, announced by President Klaus Iohannis at the opening of the Government’s meeting, will be implemented on Monday. “The measures presented by the President must be transposed in the Government’s (...)

President Iohannis: Powerful nations hold elections during times of crisis The powerful nations hold democratic elections including during times of crisis, president Klaus Iohannis stated on Thursday, at the beginning of the government meeting. He referred thus to the parliamentary elections scheduled for December 6 and gave the example of the recent elections held in (...)

U.S Ambassador self-isolates, after meeting with Transport Minister Bode, who is infected with SARS-CoV-2 The Ambassador of the United States of America to Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, is in self-isolation and will do a COVID-19 test, after meeting with the Minister of Transport, Lucian Bode, who was confirmed to be infected with SARS-CoV-2, informs the US Embassy. “After the meeting that Ambassador (...)

US Ambassador Zuckerman self-isolates, after meeting with Transport Minister Bode, who is infected with SARS-CoV-2 The Ambassador of the United States of America to Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, is in self-isolation and will do a COVID-19 test, after meeting with the Minister of Transport, Lucian Bode, who was confirmed to be infected with SARS-CoV-2, informs the US Embassy. "After the meeting that (...)

Romania's president announces new restrictions but says economy and elections must move on Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis went to the Government meeting on Thursday evening, November 5, to announce new restrictions that the authorities will enforce in the country to try and stop the accelerated growth in new COVID-19 infection cases. Tighter measures are needed, the president (...)

UPDATE President Iohannis: Powerful nations hold elections including during times of crisis The powerful nations hold democratic elections including during times of crisis, president Klaus Iohannis stated on Thursday, at the beginning of the government meeting. He referred thus to the parliamentary elections scheduled for December 6 and gave the example of the recent elections held in (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |