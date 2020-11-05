 
Romaniapress.com

November 5, 2020

GeneralElection2020 /Over 7,000 candidates, more than in 2016
Nov 5, 2020

GeneralElection2020 /Over 7,000 candidates, more than in 2016.

The number of candidates in the 2020 general election has risen to 7,136, as against 6,476 in the 2016 election, according to a report released on Thursday by Expert Forum. According to a map of the candidates in the 2020 general election made by the organisation, most of those registered in the electoral race come from the People's Movement Party (PMP), 641; the National Liberal Party (PNL), 640; Pro Romania, 639, and the Social Democratic Party (PSD), 631. The Save Romania Union - Party of Freedom, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) alliance, the only alliance in this election, filed 616 candidates. The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) has 621 candidates. "One candidate less is what the Romanian Ecology Party has filed, which in the weeks before the election attracted several famous but controversial figures from other parties," reads the Expert Forum report. Of the 7,136 candidates, 4,659 are candidates are competing for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies and 2,477 for a seat in the Senate. As many as 57 candidates represent national minority organisations vying for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies. There are 42 independent candidates running for the Chamber of Deputies and one for the Senate. As many as 1,147 lists of candidates have been submitted to the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. Running for four MP seats representing the overseas constituency are 47 candidates, and 29 are competing for the two senatorial seats places in the same constituency. "The number of candidates has increased from 6,476 in 2016 to 7,136. Although most of them are nominated by parties such as PSD, PNL or PMP, there is a visible competition from some parties that did not have parliamentary representation in the last legislature, such as AUR and PER. The biggest competition is in Braila County in the races to the Chamber of Deputies, with 19.8 candidates per seat, and the lowest in Buzau County, 9 per seat. Most intense Senate races are also in Braila, with 27.5 candidates for one seat, while the weakest being is in the county of in Prahova, 11.8 per seat," according to the Expert Forum report. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ForMin Aurescu, British counterpart Raab highlight in phone conversation increased mutual interest to strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership Romania’s Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu had a telephone conversation on Thursday with his British counterpart Dominic Raab that provided an opportunity to exchange views on the bilateral agenda, including the 140th anniversary in 2020 of bilateral ties, as well co-operation within (...)

PM Orban: New decisions to combat COVID-19 to be applied as of Monday Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has said that additional measures to control the COVID-19 pandemic, announced by President Klaus Iohannis at the opening of the Government’s meeting, will be implemented on Monday. “The measures presented by the President must be transposed in the Government’s (...)

President Iohannis: Powerful nations hold elections during times of crisis The powerful nations hold democratic elections including during times of crisis, president Klaus Iohannis stated on Thursday, at the beginning of the government meeting. He referred thus to the parliamentary elections scheduled for December 6 and gave the example of the recent elections held in (...)

U.S Ambassador self-isolates, after meeting with Transport Minister Bode, who is infected with SARS-CoV-2 The Ambassador of the United States of America to Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, is in self-isolation and will do a COVID-19 test, after meeting with the Minister of Transport, Lucian Bode, who was confirmed to be infected with SARS-CoV-2, informs the US Embassy. “After the meeting that Ambassador (...)

US Ambassador Zuckerman self-isolates, after meeting with Transport Minister Bode, who is infected with SARS-CoV-2 The Ambassador of the United States of America to Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, is in self-isolation and will do a COVID-19 test, after meeting with the Minister of Transport, Lucian Bode, who was confirmed to be infected with SARS-CoV-2, informs the US Embassy. "After the meeting that (...)

Romania's president announces new restrictions but says economy and elections must move on Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis went to the Government meeting on Thursday evening, November 5, to announce new restrictions that the authorities will enforce in the country to try and stop the accelerated growth in new COVID-19 infection cases. Tighter measures are needed, the president (...)

UPDATE President Iohannis: Powerful nations hold elections including during times of crisis The powerful nations hold democratic elections including during times of crisis, president Klaus Iohannis stated on Thursday, at the beginning of the government meeting. He referred thus to the parliamentary elections scheduled for December 6 and gave the example of the recent elections held in (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |