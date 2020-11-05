GeneralElection2020 /Over 7,000 candidates, more than in 2016

GeneralElection2020 /Over 7,000 candidates, more than in 2016. The number of candidates in the 2020 general election has risen to 7,136, as against 6,476 in the 2016 election, according to a report released on Thursday by Expert Forum. According to a map of the candidates in the 2020 general election made by the organisation, most of those registered in the electoral race come from the People's Movement Party (PMP), 641; the National Liberal Party (PNL), 640; Pro Romania, 639, and the Social Democratic Party (PSD), 631. The Save Romania Union - Party of Freedom, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) alliance, the only alliance in this election, filed 616 candidates. The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) has 621 candidates. "One candidate less is what the Romanian Ecology Party has filed, which in the weeks before the election attracted several famous but controversial figures from other parties," reads the Expert Forum report. Of the 7,136 candidates, 4,659 are candidates are competing for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies and 2,477 for a seat in the Senate. As many as 57 candidates represent national minority organisations vying for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies. There are 42 independent candidates running for the Chamber of Deputies and one for the Senate. As many as 1,147 lists of candidates have been submitted to the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. Running for four MP seats representing the overseas constituency are 47 candidates, and 29 are competing for the two senatorial seats places in the same constituency. "The number of candidates has increased from 6,476 in 2016 to 7,136. Although most of them are nominated by parties such as PSD, PNL or PMP, there is a visible competition from some parties that did not have parliamentary representation in the last legislature, such as AUR and PER. The biggest competition is in Braila County in the races to the Chamber of Deputies, with 19.8 candidates per seat, and the lowest in Buzau County, 9 per seat. Most intense Senate races are also in Braila, with 27.5 candidates for one seat, while the weakest being is in the county of in Prahova, 11.8 per seat," according to the Expert Forum report. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]