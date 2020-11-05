GeneralElection2020/ Nearly 70,000 ballot papers printed for voting by mail

GeneralElection2020/ Nearly 70,000 ballot papers printed for voting by mail. The Standing Electoral Authority (AEP) has informed that for the exercise of the right to vote by mail in the general election of December 6, 71,016 ballot papers are printed for the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, and on Tuesday it sent out approximately 6,000 envelopes with the necessary documents to Romanian nationals residing abroad registered for this option. "For the exercise of the right to vote by mail, 35,508 ballots were printed for the Senate and 35,508 ballots for the Chamber of Deputies. On November 3, 2020, the Romanian Post Company sent 5,742 envelopes out of the 35,808 envelopes containing the documents. They were sent to 37 countries, including Germany, Bulgaria, Moldova, as well as remote areas such as Haiti, the Cayman Islands, Trinidad and Tobago and Myanmar," EPA said in a press statement released on Thursday. According to AEP, the envelope contains a voter certificate, a sticker for sealing the outer envelope, a sticker with the address of the polling station for postal voting, a sticker with the words "PRIORITY / PRIORITAIRE", a bar code with the identification of the voter, instructions on how to exercise the right to vote, a ballot paper for the vote by mail in the election to the Senate, paper for the vote by mail in the election to, an inner envelope containing a support envelope containing two stickers marked "VOTED" and a sticker for sealing the inner envelope. "On November 4, 2020, the Standing Electoral Authority sent out by e-mail notifications regarding the sending of election materials and air waybills (AWBs) of November 3, 2020, to 5,892 people who chose to vote by mail from Germany, Bulgaria and Moldova by EMS (Express Mail Service); to voters in the following countries the documents were sent by AR service (international postal parcels with acknowledgment of receipt "AR"): Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Benin, Bermuda, Cambodia, Chile, Cape Verde, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominica, Philippines, Gibraltar, Guernsey and Alderney, French Guiana, Haiti, Indonesia, Cayman Islands, Islamic Republic of Iran, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Macao China, Malaysia, Martinique, Monaco, Myanmar, Oman, Panama, Peru, Dominican Republic, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Svalbard and Jan Mayen, Trinidad ad and Tobago." The instructions regarding the exercise of the right to vote by mail in the 2020 election to the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies can be found both inside the envelope and on the website www.votstrainatate.ro, according to AEP. AEP points out that, according to the legislation in force, the outer envelope containing the ballot papers and the voter certificate must reach the polling station, the diplomatic mission or the consular post, as the case may be, by December 3, 2020. "Given the international context generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the reduced frequency of dispatches, for better information on the times for the envelope to be returned to Romania / diplomatic or consular representation, please consult the websites of the national postal administrations in the country where you are located or request such information directly from a post office." The list of postal companies from around the world is available on https://www.upu.int/en/Universal-Postal-Union/About-UPU/Member-Countries. A list of countries that have temporarily suspended mail and parcel collection and distribution is available on https://www.posta-romana.ro/a1309/stiri/lista-tarilor-cu -trafic post-restrictionat.html. Questions, notifications or complaints can be sent to the e-mail address contact@votstrainatate.ro.