Incoming Minister of the Environment, Waters and Forestry Mircea Fechet took the oath of office on Thursday before President Klaus Iohannis, at a ceremony that took place at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, interim Senate Chairman Robert Cazanciuc, and Deputy Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Carmen Mihalcescu. On Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis signed decrees taking note of the resignation of Costel Alexe from the office of minister of the environment, waters and forestry and appointing Mircea Fechet to replace Alexe. Mircea Fechet was a senior official with the Ministry of the Environment. Alexe resigned after being elected chairman of the Iasi County Council in the September 27 local elections.