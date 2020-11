European Commission Sees Romanian Economy Contracting 5.2% In 2020

European Commission Sees Romanian Economy Contracting 5.2% In 2020. Romania's economy is expected to contract by 5.2% in 2020, followed by 3.3% growth in 2021 and 3.8% in 2022, according to the European Commission's autumn economic forecast released Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]