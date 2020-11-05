 
Romaniapress.com

November 5, 2020

ForMin Aurescu, British counterpart discuss strategic partnership, Romanians under British national health system
Nov 5, 2020

ForMin Aurescu, British counterpart discuss strategic partnership, Romanians under British national health system.

Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu had a telephone conversation on Thursday with his British counterpart Dominic Raab that provided an opportunity to exchange views on the bilateral agenda, including the 140th anniversary in 2020 of bilateral ties, as well co-operation within international organisations and on regional developments. According to the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE), Aurescu and Raab highlighted in their discussion and increased mutual interest in and commitment to strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership between Romania and the UK and upgrading it to the realities of the new status of the United Kingdom as a result of its withdrawal from the European Union. Thus, the two ministers agreed to intensify efforts to reach an agreement as soon as possible on a joint declaration on consolidating and adapting the strategic partnership, which is being negotiated. Aurescu pointed out the excellent bilateral defence and security co-operation emphasising at the same time the need for better capitalisation of the existing potentials under structured co-operation in the sphere of economic relations, as well as in the fields of innovation, research, technology, civil society and education. He reiterated Romania's firm support for the EU and the UK reaching an ambitious and comprehensive agreement on the future of their relations. The discussion also provided an opportunity for an exchange of views on recent developments in the EU's Eastern Neighbourhood, paying special attention to the conduct of the electoral process in Moldova and the democratic journey of the country. The two ministers exchanged views on the US elections, given that both countries have a strong transatlantic relationship and have substantial strategic partnerships with the US. They also addressed bilateral co-operation within international organisations, with an emphasis on mutual support for candidacies. They also informed each other on domestic measures to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, with Aurescu mentioning the valuable contribution of over 25,000 Romanians working in the British public health and social assistance sector. In his turn, Raab mentioned the fact that the UK particularly appreciates the contribution of the Romanian community to the development of the UK society and economy. Regarding the conduct abroad of this year's general election, Aurescu informed his British counterpart about the measures taken by MAE for the proper organisation of polling stations in the UK amidst locally imposed restrictive measures and compliance with all security measures, calling on British authorities to provide the necessary support to Romania's diplomatic missions in that regard. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Alliance for Agriculture: Closing markets favours less healthy imports instead of the local products The decision to close the agri-food markets in closed spaces will deprive the population of locally produced food, and buyers will turn to less healthy imported products, a statement issued by the Alliance for Agriculture and Cooperation said on Friday, calling for the repeal of this measure. (...)

COVID-19 cases expected to rise in Romania before they dip Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Friday in Iasi that moving forward he expects an increase in the number of infections with the novel coronavirus in Romania followed by a dip in about two to three weeks' time. "The developments we have been witnessing since early September point to a (...)

Swiss Capital AM Funds Reach 5.1% Holding In SIF Banat-Crisana; Investment Nears RON49M Regional investment fund SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1.RO) said Friday in a stock market report that the funds FII Active Plus and FDI Active Dinamic, managed by SAI Swiss Capital Asset Management (AM), exceeded on November 5 the ownership threshold of 5%, reaching a holding of (...)

OTP Bank Romania Consolidated Profit After Tax Drops 50.6% YoY To RON39M OTP Bank Romania, the subsidiary of the largest banking group in Hungary, reported a consolidated profit after tax of RON39 million in the first nine months of 2020, down 50.6% year-over-year, due to increased risk costs envisaged amid the Covid-19 pandemic, per the Hungarian group’s earnings (...)

ForMin Aurescu presents activity report of his first year in office Romania’s Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday that Romania has constantly underlined “the need for European Union rapid response and action with regard to the decisions of the Belarusian authorities.” He spoke at a news conference where he presented an activity report of his first year (...)

President Iohannis : Results of COVID-19 measures discussed with experts, specialists expected in two weeks President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that the new restrictive measures to be applied to contain the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic had been discussed with specialists and are expected to yield results in two, three weeks’ time. “The pandemic, unfortunately, is a growing concern to us. You have (...)

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 10.260 to 287.062; total death toll reaches 7.663 ; 1.001 patients in ICUs As many as 10,260 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 38,389 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. These are cases of patients that (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |