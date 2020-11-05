Carbochim Net Profit Grows Nearly Fourfold YoY To RON1.3M In January-September 2020

Carbochim Net Profit Grows Nearly Fourfold YoY To RON1.3M In January-September 2020. Industrial abrasives manufacturer Carbochim Cluj Napoca (CBC.RO) ended the first nine months of 2020 with a net profit of RON1.3 million, up 286.6% year-over-year, and total revenue of RON24.8 million, down 7.8% year-over-year, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) based on Carbochim's (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]