European Commission Expects Eurozone GDP To Contract 7.8% In 2020. The European Commission’s autumn 2020 economic forecast projects that the euro area economy will contract by 7.8% in 2020 before growing 4.2% in 2021 and 3% in 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]