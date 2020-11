President Iohannis: Powerful nations hold elections during times of crisis

President Iohannis: Powerful nations hold elections during times of crisis. The powerful nations hold democratic elections including during times of crisis, president Klaus Iohannis stated on Thursday, at the beginning of the government meeting. He referred thus to the parliamentary elections scheduled for December 6 and gave the example of the recent elections held in (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]