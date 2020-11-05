U.S Ambassador self-isolates, after meeting with Transport Minister Bode, who is infected with SARS-CoV-2



The Ambassador of the United States of America to Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, is in self-isolation and will do a COVID-19 test, after meeting with the Minister of Transport, Lucian Bode, who was confirmed to be infected with SARS-CoV-2, informs the US Embassy. “After the meeting that Ambassador (...)