US Ambassador Zuckerman self-isolates, after meeting with Transport Minister Bode, who is infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ambassador of the United States of America to Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, is in self-isolation and will do a COVID-19 test, after meeting with the Minister of Transport, Lucian Bode, who was confirmed to be infected with SARS-CoV-2, informs the US Embassy. "After the meeting that Ambassador Zuckerman had yesterday with the Minister of Transport, Lucian Bode, we were informed that the result of the COVID-19 test of Minister Bode was positive," it is shown in a message on the diplomatic mission's Website. According to the rules in force, "Ambassador Zuckerman is not considered a case of direct contact. "Out of a desire to be very careful, Ambassador Zuckerman will not attend any meetings in person until he is tested for coronavirus this weekend. The ambassador has no symptoms of COVID-19 and his health is good," specified the same press release. The Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications, Lucian Bode, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and isolated himself at home, according to an announcement posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday evening. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Antonia Nita, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)