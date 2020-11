Romanian flag carrier Tarom asks Govt. for EUR 190 mln grant

Romanian flag carrier Tarom asks Govt. for EUR 190 mln grant. The Board of Directors of Romanian state-owned air carrier Tarom approved a memorandum asking for state aid, in the form of a grant of up to RON 924 million (EUR 191 mln), Bursa.ro reported. The document has already reached the Government and was on the agenda of the meeting on November 5. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]