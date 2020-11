BRD-SocGen’s 9M earnings severely hit by COVID-19 provisioning

BRD-SocGen’s 9M earnings severely hit by COVID-19 provisioning. The net profit of BRD-SocGen, the third-biggest Romanian bank by assets, plunged to RON 719 million (EUR 148 mln) in the first nine months of the year, down 43% compared to the same period in 2019. The bank incurred net expense with provisions of RON 253 mln (EUR 50 mln) to reflect the impact (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]