Romania’s retail sales up 4.6% in September

Romania’s retail sales up 4.6% in September. Romania's retail sales index increased by 4.6% in September compared to the same month last year. The higher real wages, still moderate unemployment, and affordable interest rates pushed up the retail sales by 3.8% year-on-year in the third quarter of the year (Q3) after a 7.3% yoy contraction (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]