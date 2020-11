EC sweetens forecast for Romania’s GDP

EC sweetens forecast for Romania's GDP. The European Commission (EC) revised its forecast for Romania's GDP growth from a 6% contraction projected in July to a milder 5.2% decline under the Autumn Forecast published on November 5. The recovery will also be slower in 2021 - only 3.3% (compared to the 4% forecast in July). Overall, (...)