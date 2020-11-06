ParliamentaryElections2020/Electoral campaign kicks off; special measures in light of pandemic

ParliamentaryElections2020/Electoral campaign kicks off; special measures in light of pandemic. The electoral campaign for this year's parliamentary elections kicks off on Friday and will end on December 5, at 7:00 hrs. Abroad, the parliamentary elections will take place on December 5 and 6, and in Romania on December 6, between 7:00 and 21:00 hrs. As in the case of the local elections, the electoral campaign for the parliamentary elections is carried out with special measures, imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. Thus, in the case of events/meetings held indoors, the number of participants was limited at a maximum of 20, and in the case of those taking place outdoors - at a maximum of 50. As regards the actions carried out on the street, it was deemed appropriate to limit the number of people moving in a group or forming a group to a maximum of 6, and in the case of door-to-door actions, the number of people who make up the teams was limited to a maximum of 2. A joint order of the Ministers of Health and of the Interior established public health measures to be observed for the safe conduct of events, rallies, actions related to the electoral campaign for this year's parliamentary elections. *** According to the Permanent Electoral Authority, the total number of citizens with the right to vote registered in the Electoral Register on October 31 is 18,981,242, by 2,012 fewer than the last information, made at the end of September. *** Abroad, a total number of 39,238 Romanians from the diaspora submitted applications for registration for the vote by mail in the parliamentary elections. Most requests came from Romanians in the United Kingdom - 9,224, Germany - 5,772, Italy - 3,378, Spain - 3,338, France - 2,769. Over 1,000 applications were submitted by Romanians from Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, USA, Ireland. At the same time, 3,939 Romanians from abroad registered to vote in the parliamentary elections at a polling station. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]