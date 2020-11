Comcereal Tulcea Losses Deepen to RON1.76M in Jan-Sept

Comcereal Tulcea Losses Deepen to RON1.76M in Jan-Sept. Comcereal Tulcea (CTUL.RO), which stores and sells agricultural products, on Friday reported a turnover of RON29.6 million for the first nine months of 2020, down 42% on the year, and its loss deepened to RON1.76 million from RON1.12 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]