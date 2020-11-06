Enel X Romania installed a photovoltaic system with a capacity of approximately 1 MWp at the Fox meat factory in Bucharest
Nov 6, 2020
Enel X Romania installed a photovoltaic system with a capacity of approximately 1 MWp at the Fox meat factory in Bucharest.
Enel X Romania, part of Enel X, the division of advanced energy services of the Enel Group, implemented a photovoltaic panel system with a total installed capacity of almost 1 MWp, for one of the largest processed meat producers, FOX Group. The project implemented by Enel X consists of two... (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]