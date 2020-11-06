 
Parliamentary elections: Electoral campaign kicks off with special measures in light of the pandemic. AEP President: From my point of view, the election can be held under safe conditions
The electoral campaign for this year’s parliamentary elections kicks off on Friday and will end on December 5, at 7:00 hrs. Abroad, the parliamentary elections will take place on December 5 and 6, and in Romania on December 6, between 7:00 and 21:00 hrs. As in the case of the... The post (...)

Alliance for Agriculture: Closing markets favours less healthy imports instead of the local products The decision to close the agri-food markets in closed spaces will deprive the population of locally produced food, and buyers will turn to less healthy imported products, a statement issued by the Alliance for Agriculture and Cooperation said on Friday, calling for the repeal of this measure. (...)

COVID-19 cases expected to rise in Romania before they dip Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Friday in Iasi that moving forward he expects an increase in the number of infections with the novel coronavirus in Romania followed by a dip in about two to three weeks' time. "The developments we have been witnessing since early September point to a (...)

Swiss Capital AM Funds Reach 5.1% Holding In SIF Banat-Crisana; Investment Nears RON49M Regional investment fund SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1.RO) said Friday in a stock market report that the funds FII Active Plus and FDI Active Dinamic, managed by SAI Swiss Capital Asset Management (AM), exceeded on November 5 the ownership threshold of 5%, reaching a holding of (...)

OTP Bank Romania Consolidated Profit After Tax Drops 50.6% YoY To RON39M OTP Bank Romania, the subsidiary of the largest banking group in Hungary, reported a consolidated profit after tax of RON39 million in the first nine months of 2020, down 50.6% year-over-year, due to increased risk costs envisaged amid the Covid-19 pandemic, per the Hungarian group’s earnings (...)

ForMin Aurescu presents activity report of his first year in office Romania’s Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday that Romania has constantly underlined “the need for European Union rapid response and action with regard to the decisions of the Belarusian authorities.” He spoke at a news conference where he presented an activity report of his first year (...)

President Iohannis : Results of COVID-19 measures discussed with experts, specialists expected in two weeks President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that the new restrictive measures to be applied to contain the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic had been discussed with specialists and are expected to yield results in two, three weeks’ time. “The pandemic, unfortunately, is a growing concern to us. You have (...)

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 10.260 to 287.062; total death toll reaches 7.663 ; 1.001 patients in ICUs As many as 10,260 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 38,389 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. These are cases of patients that (...)

 


