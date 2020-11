Romania’s National Theater Festival goes online this November

Romania’s National Theater Festival goes online this November. The 30th edition of the National Theater Festival (FNT), scheduled from November 22 to November 29, will take place in a multimedia format (online, TV, radio), local News.ro reported. The motto of the 2020 edition is FNT 30/FNT Altfel (FNT 30/A different FNT). Theater critics Ludmila (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]