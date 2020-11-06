UPDATE/Emergency Department head Arafat details freshly adopted restrictions enforceable nationwide as of Monday

UPDATE/Emergency Department head Arafat details freshly adopted restrictions enforceable nationwide as of Monday. The government adopted on Thursday evening a decision and an emergency ordinance that set forth new nationwide measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 cases and which will take effect on Monday for a period of 30 days, the head of the Department for Emergency Situations Raed Arafat told a press conference at the Victoria Palace of Government. "The government adopted yesterday a draft decision and a draft emergency ordinance. Subject to the observations the Legislative Council might have, the two acts will come into force starting this Monday. A new assessment will be made at the end of the 30-day period and the measures will be adjusted to the outcome then," Arafat said. The new regulations mandate mask-wearing in all open spaces, regardless of the respective locality's Covid incidence rate, and provide for shops closing at 21:00. "Whereas until now mask-wearing was mandatory only in closed spaces for an incidence rate of 1.5, and both outdoors and indoors from an incidence rate of 3 upwards, the requirement is now generalized regardless of the incidence. The presence in public space entails mask-wearing and this rule must be followed. Believe me, this is perhaps the measure that will most limit the spread of the virus if it is respected, and I am convinced that everybody will comply, as everyone is aware of where we stand in terms of the virus spread," Arafat said. He pointed out that, according to the new regulations, people's movement during the night in the interval 23,00 and 5,00 will be banned with some exceptions, based on justifying documents - travel documents, work id, certificate issued by the employer, bona fide statement. "The exceptions include movement in professional interest, for medical assistance that cannot be postponed, for procuring medicines, for child, elderly, disabled, ill persons care or escort, or in case of death," Arafat explained. Another decision is that on banning reunions for parties, anniversaries, holidays in outdoor or indoor spaces, with the exception of family members meeting at home. The Government also adopted a decision banning the operation of markets and fairs. "Exception to the rule are agri-food markets in outdoor spaces, which remain functional, with the observance of the distancing rules, mask wearing and hygiene rules," Arafat pointed out. The DSU head also explained the measure of the compulsory work schedule set off in at least two groups at at least one hour intervals for staff involving more than 50 people, meant to reduce the impact on public transport and contact among persons and virus spreading. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu, Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, Adina Panaitescu, editors: Simona Iacob, Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]