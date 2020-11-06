 
Romaniapress.com

November 6, 2020

Romania's SARS-CoV-2 case count rises to record 10,260; tests performed in the last 24 hours: 38,389
Nov 6, 2020

Romania's SARS-CoV-2 case count rises to record 10,260; tests performed in the last 24 hours: 38,389.

As many as 10,260 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 38,389 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. These are cases of patients that had not previously tested positive. As of Friday, 287,062 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. A total of 195,971 people were declared cured. According to GCS, to date, 3,418,245 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 38,389 were performed in the last 24 hours, 21,568 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 16,830 upon request. The results of 238 tests processed before the last 24 hours and submitted by November 6 have been reported. Another 123 people - 69 men and 54 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing the COVID-19 total death toll in Romania to 7,663. According to the GCS, 119 patients had comorbidities, and no comorbidities have been reported so far for four patients. In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 8,334 fines amounting to 1,057,005 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of 12,133 people are hospitalised with COVID-19 in specialist facilities, out of whom 1,001 in intensive care. In Romania, 40,615 people confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 10,186 are in institutional isolation. Also, 66,563 people are in quarantine at home, and 14 people in institutional quarantine. The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus reached 6,854 while the death toll stays at 126. A total of 2,035 people retested positive for COVID-19. The counties of Salaj has recorded an infection rate over 5 per 1,000 inhabitants while four other counties, Cluj, Timis, Alba and Bihor reported a 14-day cumulated SARS-CoV-2 infection rate of over 5 per 1,000 population, while the city of Bucharest reached 4.5, up from 4.45 the previous day. According to GCS, the cumulative rate elsewhere is is 6.01 in Salaj, 5.92 in Cluj, 5.76 in Timis, 5.09 in Alba, 5.04 in Bihor, 4.86 in Sibiu, 4.02 in Arad. Cluj County - 722, and the counties of Timis - 665, Sibiu - 416, Brasov - 412, Bihor - 378, Ilfov - 317, Iasi - 307 and Bucharest City - 629 - are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus from the previous reporting. Most of the SARS-CoV-2 infection cases in Romania so far have been recorded in Bucharest City - 40,877, as well as the counties of Iasi - 12,363, Cluj - 11,740, Timis - 11,675, Brasov - 11,030, Prahova - 10,972, Suceava - 10,217. AGERPRES (RO - authors: Eusebi Manolache, Petronius Craiu, editors: Claudia Stanescu, Andreea Rotaru, Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Alliance for Agriculture: Closing markets favours less healthy imports instead of the local products The decision to close the agri-food markets in closed spaces will deprive the population of locally produced food, and buyers will turn to less healthy imported products, a statement issued by the Alliance for Agriculture and Cooperation said on Friday, calling for the repeal of this measure. (...)

COVID-19 cases expected to rise in Romania before they dip Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Friday in Iasi that moving forward he expects an increase in the number of infections with the novel coronavirus in Romania followed by a dip in about two to three weeks' time. "The developments we have been witnessing since early September point to a (...)

Swiss Capital AM Funds Reach 5.1% Holding In SIF Banat-Crisana; Investment Nears RON49M Regional investment fund SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1.RO) said Friday in a stock market report that the funds FII Active Plus and FDI Active Dinamic, managed by SAI Swiss Capital Asset Management (AM), exceeded on November 5 the ownership threshold of 5%, reaching a holding of (...)

OTP Bank Romania Consolidated Profit After Tax Drops 50.6% YoY To RON39M OTP Bank Romania, the subsidiary of the largest banking group in Hungary, reported a consolidated profit after tax of RON39 million in the first nine months of 2020, down 50.6% year-over-year, due to increased risk costs envisaged amid the Covid-19 pandemic, per the Hungarian group’s earnings (...)

ForMin Aurescu presents activity report of his first year in office Romania’s Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday that Romania has constantly underlined “the need for European Union rapid response and action with regard to the decisions of the Belarusian authorities.” He spoke at a news conference where he presented an activity report of his first year (...)

President Iohannis : Results of COVID-19 measures discussed with experts, specialists expected in two weeks President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that the new restrictive measures to be applied to contain the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic had been discussed with specialists and are expected to yield results in two, three weeks’ time. “The pandemic, unfortunately, is a growing concern to us. You have (...)

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 10.260 to 287.062; total death toll reaches 7.663 ; 1.001 patients in ICUs As many as 10,260 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 38,389 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. These are cases of patients that (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |