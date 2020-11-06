Romania's SARS-CoV-2 case count rises to record 10,260; tests performed in the last 24 hours: 38,389

Romania's SARS-CoV-2 case count rises to record 10,260; tests performed in the last 24 hours: 38,389. As many as 10,260 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 38,389 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. These are cases of patients that had not previously tested positive. As of Friday, 287,062 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. A total of 195,971 people were declared cured. According to GCS, to date, 3,418,245 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 38,389 were performed in the last 24 hours, 21,568 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 16,830 upon request. The results of 238 tests processed before the last 24 hours and submitted by November 6 have been reported. Another 123 people - 69 men and 54 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing the COVID-19 total death toll in Romania to 7,663. According to the GCS, 119 patients had comorbidities, and no comorbidities have been reported so far for four patients. In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 8,334 fines amounting to 1,057,005 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of 12,133 people are hospitalised with COVID-19 in specialist facilities, out of whom 1,001 in intensive care. In Romania, 40,615 people confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 10,186 are in institutional isolation. Also, 66,563 people are in quarantine at home, and 14 people in institutional quarantine. The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus reached 6,854 while the death toll stays at 126. A total of 2,035 people retested positive for COVID-19. The counties of Salaj has recorded an infection rate over 5 per 1,000 inhabitants while four other counties, Cluj, Timis, Alba and Bihor reported a 14-day cumulated SARS-CoV-2 infection rate of over 5 per 1,000 population, while the city of Bucharest reached 4.5, up from 4.45 the previous day. According to GCS, the cumulative rate elsewhere is is 6.01 in Salaj, 5.92 in Cluj, 5.76 in Timis, 5.09 in Alba, 5.04 in Bihor, 4.86 in Sibiu, 4.02 in Arad. Cluj County - 722, and the counties of Timis - 665, Sibiu - 416, Brasov - 412, Bihor - 378, Ilfov - 317, Iasi - 307 and Bucharest City - 629 - are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus from the previous reporting. Most of the SARS-CoV-2 infection cases in Romania so far have been recorded in Bucharest City - 40,877, as well as the counties of Iasi - 12,363, Cluj - 11,740, Timis - 11,675, Brasov - 11,030, Prahova - 10,972, Suceava - 10,217. AGERPRES (RO - authors: Eusebi Manolache, Petronius Craiu, editors: Claudia Stanescu, Andreea Rotaru, Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]