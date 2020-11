German Allianz Group Posts EUR7.8B Operating Profit In Jan-Sept 2020, Down 14.6% YoY

German Allianz Group Posts EUR7.8B Operating Profit In Jan-Sept 2020, Down 14.6% YoY. German Allianz Group ended the first nine months of 2020 with an operating profit of EUR7.8 billion, down 14.6% from the same period in 2019, per the Group’s financial report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]