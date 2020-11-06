GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 case count rises by 10.260 to 287.062; total death toll reaches 7.663 ; 1.001 patients in ICUs

As many as 10,260 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 38,389 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday.