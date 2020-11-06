 
UPDATE Iohannis says results of COVID-19 measures discussed with experts, specialists expected in two weeks
UPDATE Iohannis says results of COVID-19 measures discussed with experts, specialists expected in two weeks.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that the new restrictive measures to be applied to contain the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic had been discussed with specialists and are expected to yield results in two, three weeks' time. "The pandemic, unfortunately, is a growing concern to us. You have certainly seen the data. Unfortunately, today we have actually passed 10,000 new cases and we predicted this situation last night. The government has decided on new measures that have been well thought out, firm measures that will be implemented from Monday, next week, measures that are designed to significantly contain the pandemic and to effectively slow the spread of the virus to the public. They are measures that will certainly lead to a slowdown in the spread of the virus, measures that affect us all, but under such pandemic circumstances we must be united, we must all be a team, all Romanians must be a team and in the end we will weather this pandemic quite well. Many of the measures that were decided yesterday were in fact expected and I can assure you that they have been discussed with experts, specialists and we are waiting for the first results in two or three weeks' time," Iohannis said on a visit to Maramures County. He noted that in recent weeks, the number of COVID-19 cases increased rapidly. "That showed us that the measures that were taken both nationwide, good measures, and at the local level, however, were not enough and, therefore, new measures have been initiated and are being decided by the government, firmer measures, measures that will be applied everywhere and that will contribute to slowing down the pandemic," said Iohannis. As many as 10,260 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania in the last 24 hours were reported on Friday after 38,389 tests nationwide, according to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

