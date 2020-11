OTP Bank Romania Consolidated Profit After Tax Drops 50.6% YoY To RON39M

OTP Bank Romania Consolidated Profit After Tax Drops 50.6% YoY To RON39M. OTP Bank Romania, the subsidiary of the largest banking group in Hungary, reported a consolidated profit after tax of RON39 million in the first nine months of 2020, down 50.6% year-over-year, due to increased risk costs envisaged amid the Covid-19 pandemic, per the Hungarian group’s earnings (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]