 
Romaniapress.com

November 6, 2020

COVID-19 cases expected to rise in Romania before they dip
Nov 6, 2020

COVID-19 cases expected to rise in Romania before they dip.

Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Friday in Iasi that moving forward he expects an increase in the number of infections with the novel coronavirus in Romania followed by a dip in about two to three weeks' time. "The developments we have been witnessing since early September point to a rise. That rise is accompanied by community spread. Any economic activity, any social activity, public transport, any other event meant an increase in spread. Capping such activities make us get a decrease in the number of cases," said Tataru. He pointed out that the COVID-19 restrictions recently considered to get into effect on November 9 were aimed at reducing the number of new COIVID-19 cases. "The conditions under which we imposed these restrictions mean that there was a time when these restrictions had to be taken. These restrictions must be observed. These restrictions had been in place since the beginning. Both you and I can see to what extent they have been complied with. I think it is time for us to realise that certain measures are being imposed precisely in order to be followed," said Tataru. He added that the restrictions imposed are "the only ones that will lead to a decrease in the number of cases." "Given that we impose certain restrictions, following epidemiological criteria, it should yield effects in two weeks' time. The conditions for continuing on a plateau in the following two or three weeks remain the same as afterwards as well if we want to have a decrease in the number of cases," he said. Asked if the healthcare system will withstand 10,000 cases a day, Tataru replied that it does, noting that it depends on whether or not the 10,000 cases are serious, requiring intensive care, in which case further expansion of intensive care capacity will be needed. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniela Malache, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Klaus Iohannis: Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden on his victory President Klaus Iohannis congratulated Democrat candidate Joe Biden, on Saturday, on the latter's victory in the presidential elections in the United States of America. "Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden on his victory. I look forward to further consolidating our (...)

DefMin Nicolae Ciuca: F-16 program remains essential for Romanian Army The F-16 program remains an essential one for the Romanian army, which is assumed by the Romanian Government, in partnership with the Portuguese Government and the United States Government, the Minister of National Defense, Nicolae Ciuca, declared on Saturday after meeting with his Portuguese (...)

Romania's new SARS-CoV-2 case count - 9,937; tests performed in the last 24 hours - 36,202 As many as 9,937 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 36,202 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Saturday. These are cases of patients (...)

DefMin Ciuca: We are looking into possibility of purchasing another squadron in upcoming period Minister of National Defense Nicolae Ciuca told a press conference held alongside Portuguese counterpart Joao Titterington Gomes Cravinho on an official visit to Romania that he is considering the possibility of purchasing "in the upcoming period" another squadron of aircraft that (...)

Alliance for Agriculture: Closing markets favours less healthy imports instead of the local products The decision to close the agri-food markets in closed spaces will deprive the population of locally produced food, and buyers will turn to less healthy imported products, a statement issued by the Alliance for Agriculture and Cooperation said on Friday, calling for the repeal of this measure. (...)

Swiss Capital AM Funds Reach 5.1% Holding In SIF Banat-Crisana; Investment Nears RON49M Regional investment fund SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1.RO) said Friday in a stock market report that the funds FII Active Plus and FDI Active Dinamic, managed by SAI Swiss Capital Asset Management (AM), exceeded on November 5 the ownership threshold of 5%, reaching a holding of (...)

OTP Bank Romania Consolidated Profit After Tax Drops 50.6% YoY To RON39M OTP Bank Romania, the subsidiary of the largest banking group in Hungary, reported a consolidated profit after tax of RON39 million in the first nine months of 2020, down 50.6% year-over-year, due to increased risk costs envisaged amid the Covid-19 pandemic, per the Hungarian group’s earnings (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |