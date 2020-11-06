COVID-19 cases expected to rise in Romania before they dip

COVID-19 cases expected to rise in Romania before they dip. Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Friday in Iasi that moving forward he expects an increase in the number of infections with the novel coronavirus in Romania followed by a dip in about two to three weeks' time. "The developments we have been witnessing since early September point to a rise. That rise is accompanied by community spread. Any economic activity, any social activity, public transport, any other event meant an increase in spread. Capping such activities make us get a decrease in the number of cases," said Tataru. He pointed out that the COVID-19 restrictions recently considered to get into effect on November 9 were aimed at reducing the number of new COIVID-19 cases. "The conditions under which we imposed these restrictions mean that there was a time when these restrictions had to be taken. These restrictions must be observed. These restrictions had been in place since the beginning. Both you and I can see to what extent they have been complied with. I think it is time for us to realise that certain measures are being imposed precisely in order to be followed," said Tataru. He added that the restrictions imposed are "the only ones that will lead to a decrease in the number of cases." "Given that we impose certain restrictions, following epidemiological criteria, it should yield effects in two weeks' time. The conditions for continuing on a plateau in the following two or three weeks remain the same as afterwards as well if we want to have a decrease in the number of cases," he said. Asked if the healthcare system will withstand 10,000 cases a day, Tataru replied that it does, noting that it depends on whether or not the 10,000 cases are serious, requiring intensive care, in which case further expansion of intensive care capacity will be needed. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniela Malache, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]