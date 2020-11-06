Swiss Capital AM Funds Reach 5.1% Holding In SIF Banat-Crisana; Investment Nears RON49M

Swiss Capital AM Funds Reach 5.1% Holding In SIF Banat-Crisana; Investment Nears RON49M. Regional investment fund SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1.RO) said Friday in a stock market report that the funds FII Active Plus and FDI Active Dinamic, managed by SAI Swiss Capital Asset Management (AM), exceeded on November 5 the ownership threshold of 5%, reaching a holding of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]