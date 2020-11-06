 
November 6, 2020

Alliance for Agriculture: Closing markets favours less healthy imports instead of the local products
Nov 6, 2020

The decision to close the agri-food markets in closed spaces will deprive the population of locally produced food, and buyers will turn to less healthy imported products, a statement issued by the Alliance for Agriculture and Cooperation said on Friday, calling for the repeal of this measure. "The Alliance for Agriculture and Cooperation, on behalf of farmers and cooperating members, expresses its concern over (...) the suspension of the activity of the agri-food markets in closed spaces! (...) The authorized farmers sell their products here, including here the meat and fish traders, those who produce cheese or bread. All these traders will have to close, and the population will be deprived of the right to buy seasonal products, local products, perishable products, sanitary-veterinary controlled products in favour of imported and less healthy products," it is specified in the press release of the organization. The Alliance for Agriculture and Cooperation points out that the Government's move could encourage the black market in food. "Not all farmers have the opportunity to sell their products through supermarkets or local shops! Where will farmers sell their production under conditions of hygiene and respect for consumers? This decision comes at the beginning of the cold season and we can't help but wonder if the sale of products, which are usually sold fresh, can be done safely for traders and consumers abroad or do we encourage the black market?" the statement said. According to the same source, the producers and traders in the closed markets have already reached the threshold of bankruptcy following the restrictive measures imposed on the HoReCa sector. In this context, the Alliance for Agriculture and Cooperation calls on the Government to cancel the measure to close the markets in closed spaces. "We urge the Romanian Government to urgently reconsider this decision, and those responsible to promptly sanction those market administrators who do not comply with measures to prevent and combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the closing to only be ordered exceptionally only where appropriate," it is said in the release. The Alliance for Agriculture and Cooperation includes the National Federation of Farmers, the Food Industry and Related Services in Romania (PRO AGRO), the League of Associations of Agricultural Producers in Romania (LAPAR), the National Union of Cooperatives in the Plant Sector (UNC), the Romanian Corn Producers Association (APPR). AGERPRES (RO - author: George Coman, editor: Oana Tilica, EN -author: Cristina Zaharia)

