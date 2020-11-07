 
Romania's new SARS-CoV-2 case count - 9,937; tests performed in the last 24 hours - 36,202
Romania's new SARS-CoV-2 case count - 9,937; tests performed in the last 24 hours - 36,202.

As many as 9,937 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 36,202 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Saturday. These are cases of patients that had not previously tested positive. As of Saturday, 296,999 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. A total of 201,114 people were declared cured. According to GCS, to date, 3,455,093 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 36,202 were performed in the last 24 hours, 20,612 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 15,590 upon request. The results of 646 tests processed before the last 24 hours and submitted by November 7 have been reported. Another 130 people - 86 men and 44 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing the COVID-19 total death toll in Romania to 7,793. According to the GCS, 122 patients had comorbidities, three patients had no comorbidities, and no comorbidities have been reported so far for five patients. In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 8,145 fines amounting to 1,777,275 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of 12,113 people are hospitalised with COVID-19 in specialist facilities, out of whom 1,048 in intensive care. In Romania, 39,505 people confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 24,181 are in institutional isolation. Also, 69,848 people are in quarantine at home, and 19 people in institutional quarantine. The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus has reached 6,852 while the death toll stays at 126. A total of 1,424 people retested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The counties of Salaj and Cluj have recorded an infection rate over 6 per 1,000 inhabitants while four other counties, Alba, Bihor, Sibiu and Timis reported a 14-day cumulated SARS-CoV-2 infection rate of over 5 per 1,000 population According to GCS, the cumulative rate is 6.49 in Salaj, 6.15 in Cluj, 5.88 in Timis, 5.31 in Sibiu, 5.25 in Bihor, 5.24 in Alba, 4.43 in Arad, 4.18 in Mures, while in Bucharest it stays at 4.5. Bucharest City - 901 and the counties of Prahova - 544, Cluj - 485, Sibiu - 472, Bihor - 370, Timis - 362, Brasov - 352, Dolj - 351, Constanta - 332 and Iasi - 329 are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus from the previous reporting. Most of the SARS-CoV-2 infection cases in Romania so far have been recorded in Bucharest City - 41,778, as well as the counties of Iasi - 12,692, Cluj - 12,225, Timis - 12,037, Prahova - 11,516, Brasov - 11,382, Suceava - 10,357. AGERPRES (RO - authors: Daniel Popescu, editors: Catalina Matei, Claudia Stanescu, Andreea Rotaru, Florin Marin; EN - editor: Simona Iacob)

