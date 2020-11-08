ForMin Aurescu to pay official visit to The Hague on Monday

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu will pay an official visit to The Hague, The Kingdom of the Netherlands, upon the invitation of his Dutch counterpart Stef Blok, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) announced on Sunday. According to MAE, the visit, initially scheduled for March this year and postponed due to the pandemic context, is part of the steps taken to strengthen the bilateral relations, particularly in the context of celebrating this year 140 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations. During the visit, the Romanian chief diplomat will have political consultations with the Dutch counterpart, on which occasion they will review the stage of relations between the two states, they will discuss concrete actions meant to consolidate these relations in mutual interest areas and will have an opinion exchange on topical matters of the European and international agenda, a MAE release reads. In the area of European affairs, Minister Aurescu will tackle topical files such as the management of the COVID-19 pandemic effects, the 2021-2027 Multiannual Financial Framework and the Recovery Plan, the future EU-UK partnership agreement, Romania's accession to the Schengen Area, as well as climate change. Furthermore, Minister Aurescu will highlight the importance of strengthening bilateral dialogue on security topics, in NATO and EU context, as well as in the direction of promoting a solid transatlantic relation. The visit schedule also includes a meeting with Director-General of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Fernando Arias, where discussions will focus on topical issues on the international agenda, the Navalny case and the situation in Syria in particular. Moreover, Aurescu will pay a visit to the headquarters of the International Criminal Court (ICC), where he will have a meeting with ICC President, judge Chile Eboe-Osuji. On this occasion, the Romanian Foreign Minister will donate, on Romania's behalf, a painting depicting Vespasian Pella (1897-1952), Romanian diplomat and jurist, one of the founding fathers of the concept of permanent international criminal court and promoter of establishing such a court, as well as of international criminal law, the gesture thus symbolically reflecting Romania's and the Romanian international law school's long involvement in the development of international criminal law, the release also mentions. According to MAE, the agenda of the visit also features a meeting with President of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, on which occasion the Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister will underscore Romania's firm endorsement of the importance of international law and international justice, including that of the ICJ - the UN's main judiciary body, in the consolidation of international order based on rules and multilateralism, as essential elements of Romania's foreign policy.